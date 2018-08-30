Dubsmash fame Mirnalini roped in as the female lead for 'Jango'

Mani Prabhu By

We had earlier reported that producer CV Kumar will be producing a film titled Jango. The science-fiction thriller, featuring newcomer Sathish in the lead, is being directed by debutant Mano Karthikeyan, who had earlier assisted Arivazhagan and Ram Kumar. Now, it is learnt that Mirnalini Ravi, who shot to fame with her dubsmash videos over a period of time, has been signed to play the female lead in the film.

Talking about the casting, director Mano says,”We wanted someone who will do justice to a bold female character, which will play a very important part in the narrative. After watching Mirnalini’s videos, we thought that she will fit the bill to the T.”Mirnalini is currently awaiting the release of Suseenthiran’s Champion, which will be, in all probability, her debut film as the female lead. She is also playing an important role in Super Deluxe.