Rajinikanth-starrer Petta's first single 'Marana Mass' is out

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film, Petta's first single has been released on video streaming platform Youtube and is receiving rave reviews.

The song Marana Mass (which means Deathly Swag) starts with Rajinikanth's dialogue and then is crooned by composer Anirudh Ravichander and veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. The song oozes of energy with highly percussive beats.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is his first collaboration with the Superstar. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes stars like Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays an important role in the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

The movie which is produced by Sun Pictures is slated for a Pongal 2019 release