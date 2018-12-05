Indian 2 to be Kamal Haasan’s last film?

By Express News Service

It looks like Kamal Haasan, the actor is all set to hang up his boots to further the career of Kamal Haasan, the politician. While it was speculated that Vishwaroopam 2 would be his last film, the actor signed up with Shankar for a sequel to their hit 1996 film, Indian. The film Indian 2 is expected to go on floors mid-December.

At an event in Kochi, Kamal said, "Indian 2 will probably be my last film. It’s time to focus fully on our party and the people of Tamil Nadu. Of course, my production company will continue in the field as we need funds to sustain our party." This puts his other two acting projects Sabaash Naidu, and Thevar Magan 2 in doubt, with the actor's fans wondering if Kamal meant the statement as a hiatus and not as a permanent break from films.