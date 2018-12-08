Home Entertainment Tamil

Bigg Boss fame Shariq Haasan to debut as lead

Bigg Boss fame Shariq Haasan, son of celebrity couple Riyaz Khan and Uma Riaz, is all set to make his Tamil debut with a romantic action- thriller, titled Uggram.

Published: 08th December 2018

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Bigg Boss fame Shariq Haasan, son of celebrity couple Riyaz Khan and Uma Riaz, is all set to make his Tamil debut with a romantic action- thriller, titled Uggram. Directed by Attu fame Rathan Linga, the project is scheduled to go on floors on the 14th of this month. Rathan Linga says that Uggram will be in complete contrast to his first film, Attu, which was a realistic North-Madras drama.

“I wanted to explore a diametrically opposite genre for my second film after living in Kasimedu for nearly five years for Attu. As such, Uggram will be a stylish blend of action, and romance. After considering several actors, Rathan Linga has finally opted for Shariq Haasan to play the male lead.

“The script required the lead to be constantly on the run, and accordingly I was looking for someone young, agile and energetic. Shariq, who was fresh from all the Bigg Boss attention fitted the bill to the T,” says Rathan Linga. Archana Ravi, who made her acting debut last year with Attu, has been signed to play the female lead in Uggram.

“Having known Archana’s acting skills from Attu, I couldnt think of anyone else to play the college-going heroine. The fact that Archana has gone on to win the runner-up in this year’s Miss Super Globe World contest has worked to our advantage,” says the director. Uggram, which has music by Bobo Shashi, will be shot in different locations in Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Thirunelvelwi, Trichy and Chennai.

