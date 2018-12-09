Home Entertainment Tamil

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari turns singer for GV Prakash

The 'Kaatru Veliyidai' actor has sung a duet with GV Prakash for his upcoming film, Jail, helmed by Vasanta Balan.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has now turned singer for composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has now turned singer for composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has now turned singer for composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar. The 'Kaatru Veliyidai' actor has sung a duet with GV Prakash for his upcoming film, Jail, helmed by Vasanta Balan. The song has been titled Kaathodu and has been composed by the actor himself. 

Aditi took to Twitter to announce the news. 

On the acting front, Aditi is part of Dhanush’s second directorial venture, as well as Myskkin’s Pyscho, also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen. She also has the space film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that is up for release on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditi Rao Hydari Chekka Chivantha Vaanam GV Prakash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp