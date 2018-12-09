Actress Aditi Rao Hydari turns singer for GV Prakash

By Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has now turned singer for composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar. The 'Kaatru Veliyidai' actor has sung a duet with GV Prakash for his upcoming film, Jail, helmed by Vasanta Balan. The song has been titled Kaathodu and has been composed by the actor himself.

Aditi took to Twitter to announce the news.

Recorded my first song in Tamil!

Butterflies in my tummy! Thank you for trusting me with such a pretty song and guiding me through so smoothly @gvprakash...

all the best to you and @vasantabalan sir for #Jail pic.twitter.com/XhMy3l0fRB — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 5, 2018

On the acting front, Aditi is part of Dhanush’s second directorial venture, as well as Myskkin’s Pyscho, also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen. She also has the space film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that is up for release on December 21.