After 'Pariyerum Perumal', Pa Ranjith to now produce 'Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu'

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu, with music by newcomer Tenma, will star Attakathi Dinesh, Riythvika, Anekha, Munishkanth, and Ramesh Thilak, among others.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu

Attakathi Dinesh in the first look poster of Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu'

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions made its debut with the critically-acclaimed Mari Selvaraj film, Pariyerum Perumal. The production house has now announced its second venture, the intriguingly-titled Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. The film will be directed by debutant Athiyan Athirai, who has worked with Pa Ranjith on films like Kaala, Kabali, and Madras. 

The title translates to 'The last bomb in the Second World War'.

Gundu, with music by newcomer Tenma, will star Attakathi Dinesh, Riythvika, Anekha, Munishkanth, and Ramesh Thilak, among others.

The first look of the film was unveiled on Saturday to mark Pa Ranjith’s birthday. The poster features Dinesh sitting on a lorry, with a tea glass in hand. 

Talking about the project, director Athiyan says, “It is a travel film that will address hierarchical and caste politics in India and how a man frees himself from such shackles. It will be shot in Chennai, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Panruti. We will go on floors in January.” 

Pa Ranjith after his back to back films with Rajinikanth - Kabali and Kaala - has announced that he will soon be directing a Hindi film on tribal leader Birsa Munda who fought against the British.

Pa Ranjith Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu Pariyerum Perumal Attakathi Dinesh Riythvika

