Petta  audio launched at star-studded event

It was a star-studded evening in the city on Sunday when the audio of Rajinikanth-starrer Petta was launched.

Published: 10th December 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It was a star-studded evening in the city on Sunday when the audio of Rajinikanth-starrer Petta was launched. The event was attended by the film’s crew —director Karthik Subbaraj, producer Kalanithi Maran, music director Anirudh and lyricist Vivek—and the ensemble cast—Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar and Bobby Simha. The audio was launched in a unique fashion with a phone number shown on the screen and fans simultaneously calling that number to be one among many to launch the audio.  

Simran said, “I like everything about Rajini sir, and I’m saying this as a fan of him and not as Simran.” Trisha, calling Rajini an intelligent actor, added, “Nobody can say they aren’t a fan of Rajini sir; he’s an inspiration to many.” The two actors are paired opposite Superstar for the first time in their careers.
Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he’s playing the villain, and said, “Not even in my dreams did I expect to star in a Rajini film. Petta will be full of surprises, right till the last scene. Nawazuddin is one of the best actors in the country.” 

Nawazuddin compared the event to a festival. “Rajini’s films are seen all over the world. Once Anurag Kashyap and I watched his film in Kenya,” he added.Anirudh, who performed the tracks Petta Parak and Marana Mass live, said, “It’s a dream come true to work with Rajini sir. I dedicate this album to all Rajini fans.”

Calling Superstar his inspiration to become a director, Karthik Subbaraj said, “I met him for the first time after Jigarthanda and he said Bobby Simha’s character reminded him of his character from 16 Vayathinile - Paratta. When I told him I wrote the character with him in mind, he asked why I didn’t approach him.” Adding that Petta was a film made by Rajini’s fans, the director said, “We’ve put a lot of thought into every shot when it comes to Rajini sir.” 

Rajini, who began his speech urging people to help those affected by the Gaja cyclone, praised the cast and crew of the film. “I saw director AC Tirulokchander in Karthik Subbaraj. Anirudh is extremely talented, and Dhanush once told me that he will be the next AR Rahman. I was apprehensive whether Vijay Sethupathi would agree to play the villain, but he did, and after a long time, I had the satisfaction of working with a good actor. Trisha’s role is a brief one, but I’m glad that she’s on board. I’m sure Petta will be a treat for the audience.”

