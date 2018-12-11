Home Entertainment Tamil

Sun of a gun

For Vikram Prabhu, who plays an encounter specialist in Thuppakki Munai, shooting in the scenic Rameswaram was an unforgettable experience in more ways than one.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

For Vikram Prabhu, who plays an encounter specialist in Thuppakki Munai, shooting in the scenic Rameswaram was an unforgettable experience in more ways than one. “The town is beautiful and the beaches with their white sands are quite unique. The ocean surrounded the location we shot at for 32 days. But withstanding the harsh sunlight for long hours on the beaches was a totally new experience, and it took its toll on all of us,” the actor recalls.

Quite used to outdoor shoots, he had taken a supply of SPF 50 sunscreen lotions with him. But it was no match for the sunlight there. Within a week, his skin started to tan rapidly. “My forearms took the worst of it. The skin would burn if I washed my hands with warm water. I couldn’t use sunscreen on my face as it would result in white patches, considering I didn’t use make-up. The entire unit of 40 people bore the brunt of the scorching rays in the open. Everybody ran to buy SPF 70 sunscreen, but nothing seemed to work.”

That wasn’t the only problem Vikram Prabhu faced. As the sunlight reflected on the white sands and bounced off the giant reflectors used for shooting, the actor couldn’t keep his eyes open for the shots due to the harsh glare. “I kept squinting my eyes.” So he devised a way to combat the issue. “Before the shot, I would close my eyes for a few minutes, then look up at the sky. This helped my eyes get accustomed to the harsh light, and I managed to complete the shoot.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp