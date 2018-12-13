Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi plays Raja Pandi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The unit will be shooting a song and crucial scenes of the film in this schedule on the principal cast in Hosur and Mysore Palace for 15 days.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s historical period war drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has commenced a new schedule near Hogenakkal Waterfalls.

Vijay Sethupathi

The unit will be shooting a song and crucial scenes of the film in this schedule on the principal cast in Hosur and Mysore Palace for 15 days. Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is making his Telugu debut with the Surender Reddy directorial has started shooting for the film earlier this week. The actor’s look from the film has found its way to the social media. “Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play Raja Pandi, a tribe leader from Tamil Nadu. He will be seen as a close confidant of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy during the armed rebellion against the British in 1846.

The actor will be shown in the garb of a middle-aged man with a beard, long hair and a black tank top. He also sports vermilion (tilak) with vibhuti smeared across the forehead to the end of both eyebrows in the film,” says a source. Also starring Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep in prominent roles, Sye Raa… is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and the film is being shot in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and will be dubbed in Malayalam.

