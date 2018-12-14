From 2.0 to Race 3: Top 10 most searched movies in India on Google

By Express News Service

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India, according to Google’s Year In Searches 2018 list. It is also the only south Indian film to figure in the list, which is dominated by six Hindi films and three Hollywood films.

At the second spot stands Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s action-thriller film, Baaghi 2, followed by Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the third position. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film, Dhadak, also appears in the list.

Among celebrities, Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier—who became popular as the ‘wink girl’ in the viral song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love —has been listed as Google’s most searched Indian personality of 2018.

She was followed by American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas at No. 2. Haryanvi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chowdhary claimed the third spot on the list, while Priyanka Chopra secured the fourth spot. The list also included fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot to Sonam Kapoor in May this year.

Internationally, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther became the most searched movie of 2018. Incredibles 2 and Deadpool 2 came in at second and third positions, while Avengers: Infinity War ranked fourth followed by A Quiet Place at the fifth spot.

‘Black Panther’, ‘Stan Lee’ and ‘Meghan Markle’ figured among the list of most searched keywords worldwide, which was topped by ‘World Cup’, ‘Hurricane Florance’, and (deceased American rapper) ‘Mac Miller’. Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato became the most searched personality in US as well as the most searched musician, tailed closely by Cardi B at No. 2.