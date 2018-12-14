‘Simbu is a spontaneous actor’

S Naagarajan By

Express News Service

What do you like about Gautham Menon?

The way he treats his assistant directors. There is so much of grace and class in the way he treats his assistants. He never loses his cool with us and has never been unreasonably harsh.

What have you learned about films from him?

In terms of filmmaking technique, I’ve learnt much about the visual treatment of a story. I’ve also learned the virtue of patience, and how it gives you clarity of mind, even when the execution does not click as per what we have visualised or planned.

What’s one area of filmmaking that you had a tough time with initially?

Editing. When I began making short films, it was only at the edit table that I realised how tricky it is to compile the various shots in order to tell a coherent story.

What’s the most memorable thing you have done as an AD or most memorable event during the course of your journey?

We were shooting for Dhruva Natchithiram in a foreign locale and I was noting down the edit log. Gautham had canned a shot in the morning, but had intended to recreate the scene again in a different angle. When he had asked me for the shot number, I realised that it had been missed somehow. I apologised to him and had it been some other director, I’m sure it would have got on their nerves.

But he replied that this happens in the course of filmmaking and to concentrate on my work and not lose focus because of it. I felt awful. But then these little things made me more mature. On the other hand, there’s another happier moment I remember. After seeing my short film, Peraarvam, Gautham lauded me and mentioned that it’s time for me to think about making feature films.

Often, it is said that when you start working on your passion, the passion goes out of your work. What about for you?

I have never lost my passion, but at times I have wondered whether the path I’m on is the right one. Whenever this thought creeps in, I watch an exceptionally well-made film and one which is not. The exceptionally well-made film magically draws me back in, and the one which is not, reminds me why I should not doubt myself.

What do you want to change about Tamil cinema?

The collections that a film makes earns are often not known, even to the producer. There must be a system in place that is able to zero in on the exact number. When a loss is incurred, there are reports in place, and I feel it should be the same way with profits. I’m glad though that the producers’ council has identified this issue and is working to address it.

What do you think you can bring to Tamil cinema if given an opportunity to direct?

I would love to direct good dramas. I feel there is a genuine lack of this in Tamil cinema and I would love to fill that gap.

Have you ever been star-struck?

No, but I am in awe of certain actors. Simbu, for instance, who is a very spontaneous actor. Dhanush, on the other hand, is a conscientious actor who has never gone for retakes. Vikram has this unique energy and passion, and he pays a lot of attention to details.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

I am a big fan of Vijay and intend to work with him someday. It would be beyond fantasy to aspire to cast him in my debut project, but I do have a slick cop story in mind, which will fit him perfectly.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?

I guess I’m open to making short films and independent films. As long as I get a platform to tell a story, I will not mind about the nature of the platform.

Sarang Thiagu