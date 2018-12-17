Santhana Bharathi’s son Sanjay debuts as director

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Sanjay Bharathi, son of director-actor Santhana Bharathi and grandson of actor MR Santhanam, is all set to make his directorial debut with a yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy.

An ecstatic Sanjay says, “I started as an assistant to director Vijay, working on films such as Devi, Vanamagan and the yet-to-be-released Watchman. whilst also doing individual projects of my own. I felt that the time is now ripe for me to start my own journey in cinema.”

Affirming that the pressure is on him to make good his family’s legacy, he says that his first film will be based on astrology. “It is a collection of experiences I and people around me have had. When you watch the film, you will definitely recognise at least one scene from your life depicted on screen.”

Produced under the Sree Gokulam Movie banner, the film, whose cast and crew will be announced shortly, will go on floors in early 2019.