Vemal to star in Tubelight director’s next flick 'Broker'

Abdul Majith says that he got the idea after noticing the plight of the innumerable mediators in the city.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 03:00 PM

By Mani Prabhu
Vemal will next be teaming up with director Abdul Majith for a full-fledged comedy, which will reportedly explore the lives of middlemen and mediators.

The film, aptly titled Broker, went on floors recently.

Abdul Majith, who recently made the Sadha-starrer, Tubelight, says that he got the idea after noticing the plight of the innumerable mediators in the city.

“Brokers have become a necessary evil in this age of consumerism. Right from selling scrap to facilitating mammoth business deals, we have reached a point where we cannot do without mediators. At times, it’s amusing to see the lengths these mediators go to strike a deal. Broker will be a funny, sarcastic take on the livelihood and business ethics of one such versatile broker, the character played by Vemal.”

Elaborating more on Vemal’s role, the director says, “Its a tailor-made role for the actor. He plays a shrewd broker with the ability and connections to fix deals in every domain under the sun from property to matrimony.”

While Diana Champika, who debuted with Vijay Antony’s Annadurai, has been signed to play the female lead, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Mayilsamy, and Anand Raj essay supporting characters.

Broker, which is scheduled to be shot in a variety of locations like Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2019.

