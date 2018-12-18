‘Whatever I’m today is because of content-oriented films’

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Following the commercial success of Ratsasan that, according to IMDB, is the second best Indian film of the year, Vishnu Vishal is once again donning the khaki for Silukkuvarupatti Singam. But he says his time, he plays a drastically different, jovial cop named Sathyamoorthy.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You’ve played a cop three times before in Drohi, Kullanari Koottam and Ratsasan. How different is your character in Silukkuvarupatti Singam?

I would say my first full-fledged cop role was Arun in Ratsasan as I didn’t even wear the uniform throughout in the other two films. Sathyamoorthy is an entry-level cop for whom buying food and stationery for the police station is his primary duty. He enjoys what he does and thinks his higher officials are the ones to take care of the criminal cases. He consciously avoids dealing with criminals fearing that they might take revenge on his family and children.

All your characters have been underdogs. Is this a conscious decision?

I have an emotional connection with such characters. For instance, the lift scene in Ratsasan was appreciated even when I didn’t follow the usual buildup of a masala hero. Such mass moments would be apt only when I reach heights that the mass heroes have. I’ve reached this place in cinema after years of hard work, and I’m afraid to lose this because of a wrong decision. I guess this fear has always pushed me to make careful decisions.

You’ve always mentioned that you did Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran to disprove a person who stated that you are a misfit for commercial entertainers.

I’m happy that I’ve become a bankable actor. Earlier, I used to do only one or two films a year, but now I’m working on five projects, and five more producers are willing to produce a film with me. I see that as a result of the hard work I’ve done for the past eight years.

Even though you haven’t spoken much about it, all your films have been family-friendly.

I usually go to the theatre along with my family. If something bothersome pops up in the screen, I instantly feel uncomfortable. So whenever someone comes up with a double meaning dialogue, I instantly tell them to avoid it. I even got offers to do the lead in a couple of adult entertainers which turned out to be huge hits. I strongly believe cinema is a medium that talks directly to the audience; it conveys either good or bad values. I’m happy that I’ve been a responsible actor so far.

All your production ventures have been ‘commercial’ films though.

I’ve done serious roles in Neerparavai and Jeeva, and such roles come naturally to me. I find it challenging to act in films like Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Mundasupatti, and Silukkuvarupatti Singam. Instead of experimenting with such roles in films produced by others, I wanted to give myself a chance to improve. I wanted to delve more into the B and C audience material. These kinds of films give me more confidence as an actor too. From now on though, Visnhu Vishal studios will also make content-oriented films.

Are you up for doing negative roles?

I guess my face won’t suit the role of an antagonist. Even in Ratsasan, I wanted to play Christopher’s character, simply because I knew I’d be covered in prosthetics. But due to the complexity in the making, we had to drop the idea. In the future, I would like to do something on those lines.

You weren’t happy about the number of other films releasing alongside yours.

If there is a system, there must be a strict set of rules. I’m facing the problem for the second time after Ratsasan. People like us who follow protocol are cheated when a new film joins the race in the last minute. I guess everyone releasing their film on the 21st will have a story of their own. There is a lot of division within the council and that is the reason behind all the confusion. But the regulation committee has been a boon majorly, as 2018 has got the most number of hits than any year and that’s because of the quality of the content and spacing.

You have an exciting lineup of films.

My next release will be Jagajala Killadi, which is again a rural comedy, I know it’s a calculated risk but I believe in the script. I’ve also got Prabhu Solomon’s Kaadan. It’s a different film, and also the toughest one I’ve acted in till date. I’ve dubbed for my lines in Telugu too. The success of Ratsasan has changed my mindset and a lot of films are in the pipeline. I’ll be doing more content-oriented films as whatever I am today is only because of such films.