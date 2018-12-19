Vishnu Vishal’s 'Silukuvarpatti Singam' is a police comedy

Home Entertainment Tamil

A light-hearted film is incomplete these days without the presence of Yogi Babu, and Silukuvarpatti Singam is no exception.

Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra in Silukuvarpatti Singam.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming release, Silukuvarpatti Singam, is by debutant Chella Ayyavu, who has previously assisted director Ezhil. Chella, whose film’s title is supposedly inspired by Suriya’s Singam franchise, says his film is a humorous take on the police force. “The storyline is simple. It’s about a constable, who dances to the tunes of a local thug, but changes colours by the end of the film. Vishnu underwent rigorous training to play the constable.”

The newcomer says he got his break thanks to the appreciation he got for writing the story of Ezhil’s Velayyunnu Vandhutta Velaikaran (also starring Vishnu Vishal), which he also co-directed. A light-hearted film is incomplete these days without the presence of Yogi Babu, and Silukuvarpatti Singam is no exception.

Chella tells us the comedian has a prominent role in the film, and that he belongs to the villain gang. “The confrontations between Vishnu Vishal and Yogi Babu will be a treat,” he assures.

The film also stars Regina Cassandra in the lead. “Vishnu and Regina have great chemistry,” says Chella, adding that a kuthu song featuring Oviya, who also plays an extended cameo, will be a highlight.

