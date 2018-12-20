I haven't done any mistake, says a fiery Vishal after being detained for trying to break open TFPC office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The drama surrounding the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) continued for the second day, with President, actor Vishal, being taken into custody after he tried to force entry into the council’s office on Thursday.

The office had been locked by a group of producers opposing the current office bearers on Wednesday.

Pondy Bazaar police registered a case against Vishal under Section 151 of IPC and Section 145 of CrPC.

“Vishal and team got into an argument with police, questioning them as to why the office bearers were being prevented from entering their own office, when those who illegally locked it the previous day were not. T Nagar Deputy Commissioner tried to convince Vishal that the district registrar to whom the key was given by the rival faction was on his way to unlock the office premises, but they refused to budge,” said a police officer.



Vishal was released after eight hours of what he called ‘illegal detention’.

Upon release, he said, “Every Friday, films are released. So we went to the office to work, but were stopped and arrested under Section 145 and kept in Devar Mahal. It has been 24 hours since we gave the complaint about the non-members of the TFPC who illegally locked the office, but no action has been taken against them. But, I, an office bearer, was arrested. I believe in the judicial system, so I will go to court and seek justice.”

The actor said the disputed Ilaiyaraaja concert would indeed take place on February 25 as planned. “The amount generated from that will go towards making true our promise to ensure every producer owns some land,” he said.

On allegations of financial mismanagement, Vishal retorted, “Every single penny is documented. We provide pension, education loan, medical assistance, and marriage loans. For people over the age of 60, we pay Rs 12,500 and for those above 50, we pay Rs 4,000-5,000 per month. They are insured for Rs 1.5 crore. We have given our members Rs 10,000 on Diwali and Rs 5,000 on Pongal for the past two years. That I have to spell it all out in public is disappointing.”

When questioned about the 18 points that the group of opposing producers had raised, SR Prabhu, TFPC treasurer, told Express, “Every single decision has been taken based on bylaws of the council. Every month, we have an executive council (EC) meet which has both visual and audio documentation. Anyone can ask questions about the finances - they just need to send a letter in advance. We have not received any letters so far in this respect. I can’t believe the brazen impunity with which some of the non-members like JK Rithish and Kishore have acted as far as closing the compound is concerned. This entire state of affairs, right from their actions to the inaction of the police over our rightful complaints, is sad.” Prabhu said the EC would meet and take necessary steps.

“We are trying to get permissions for the Annual General Body Meeting to happen as soon as possible. As far as the 18 points are concerned, we will come up with a point-by-point rebuttal.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the protesting faction, including director Bharathiraaja, producers AL Azhagappan and K Rajan, met CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy with a petition urging him to look into the problems in the TFPC.

