Home Entertainment Tamil

Producers lock TFPC offices in Chennai, ask actor Vishal to quit immediately from council

The group of producers put forth 18 points to explain their discontent with the current management and why they wanted TFPC president Vishal to resign immediately.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

TFPC president Vishal (File | EPS)

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) office in T Nagar became a battlefield Wednesday morning as a group of producers, including AL Azhagappan, T Siva, Suresh Kamatchi, and SV Sekhar, locked the office. Kathiresan, honorary secretary, was on the ground to act as a peacemaker, but failed to appease the opposition group. 

The group of producers put forth 18 points to explain their discontent with the current management and why they wanted TFPC president Vishal to resign immediately. Among their complaints were alleged mismanagement of funds and unkept promises.

Their chief complaint, however, was the failure to conduct an Annual General Body Meeting. According to TFPC bylaws, a meeting has to be held by September 30 every year to present accounts, and take permission for activities of the next year. The meeting, last held on December 10, 2017, was abandoned halfway. 

Matters appear to have come to a head because of the Ilaiyaraaja concert scheduled for February which is alleged to have been fixed without the council’s approval.

“We think there is a lot of mismanagement... how can one person take decisions on behalf of us all?” T Siva asked, alleging that Vishal was running the TFPC to the ground.

Producer AL Azhagappan told media that over 1,300 producers were present in the committee.

“With just a phone call, we were able to gather this crowd of 250-300 people. Imagine how much angst these people have? We want a new attack committee (a temporary committee with decision-making powers) to be formed that will act as stewards while election preparations happen for March 2019,” he said.

A group, comprising of Suresh Kamatchi, T Siva and Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan, led by director Bharathiraaja, met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and obtained an appointment to meet him on Thursday.

They are expected to urge him to dismiss the TFPC office bearers. Meanwhile, Vishal and the office bearers filed a complaint at the Pondy Bazaar Police station against the producers who locked the TFPC offices at T Nagar and Anna Salai. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishal TFPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp