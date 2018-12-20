Home Entertainment Tamil

Sun Pictures reveals interesting update about Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Kanchana 3'

The 'Muni' franchise is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the lead in the first three parts.

Published: 20th December 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Oviya, Raghava Lawrence

Tamil actors Oviya and Raghava Lawrence (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Kanchana 3' is all set to hit the big screens in April 2019.

Production house Sun Pictures took to Twitter and shared his exciting news. The tweet reads, "The much awaited MUNI 4 series – KANCHANA 3 by Raghava Lawrence is nearing completion of shooting and will release in April 2019."

'Muni' is one of the most successful franchises in Kollywood. The franchise is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the lead in the first three parts.

One must note that 'Kanchana 2', which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2015 was also released in April (17th) for Tamil New Year.

According to reports, the horror-comedy flick is in its final phase of shooting with the picturization of one song remaining. 

Big Boss star Oviya is playing the female lead in the film opposite Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Vedhika, who was the heroine of the first part 'Muni', which released way back in 2007. 

The other cast members include Kishore, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sathyaraj in addition to the franchise regulars like Kovai Sarala, Manobala, Sriman and Devadarshini.

