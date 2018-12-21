Home Entertainment Tamil

Straight outta Madras: Tamil songs from 2018 that will teleport you to the city instantly!

We defy you to listen to these insanely addictive and peppy songs without shaking a leg. 

Planning a party that is quintessentially Madras? Then, here's your perfect playlist. We defy you to listen to these insanely addictive and peppy songs without shaking a leg. 

Don't believe us yet? Well, what are you waiting for? Hear these seven songs in Tamil before Bollywood gets inspired by them and makes their own, less Madras-y tunes.

Rowdy Baby:

When we still can't get over the 'Don-u don-u' song from Maari, this recently released song from its sequel, the Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, is full of energy and you can't help but find yourself singing along with the song. If you're in a relationship and you don't even sing this with your other half, are you even in love? Share 'Rowdy Baby' with your baby right away and you can thank us later! 

Marana Mass: 

This song from 2019's most awaited movie Petta is true to its name. 'Maranam mass-u maranam, tough-u tharanam, adhuku avan dhan porandhu varanum.' (In case you don't understand, it means there's only one Thalaivar in the universe.) Enough said. 

Goindhammavaala:

Do yourself a favour by listening to all the songs from 'Vada Chennai', which was shot right in North Chennai as the name of the film suggests. From the lyrics to each frame of the movie, everything is just about Madras and you will find yourself mesmerised by Santhosh Narayanan's amazing music. 

Chinna Machan:

When was the last time you heard the word 'machan,' an often used word to address your dear one in Madras, in a beautiful song? Chinna Machan is a typical folk song and the lyrics feel like you're eavesdropping on a couple's cute conversation. Also, the song was sung by popular Tamil reality show winner Senthil Ganesh and his wife Rajalakshmi. They make us wonder if it's a song or they're just talking to each other! Cuteness alert!!

Guleba:

You would've heard of tongue twisters, but have you heard of 'leg twisters?' This Prabhu Deva song is all about that. However, the music gives us the feel of a fun Spanish track, Anirudh Ravichander, who sang this song, will take you on a tour to Madras with his delivery of colloquial Tamil lyrics. Bet you can't find a DJ night in Tamil Nadu which does not play this. 

Simtaangaran:

You won't believe this is an AR Rahman song, but it is. The lyrics carry the true flavour of Madras. Aspiring to learn the colloquial Tamil spoken in the city? This song from Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar is homework for you. 

Special mention: Karuthavanlaam Galeejaam

Though the song released towards the end of 2017, it is still etched in the minds of people and here's the reason. It stands out from the other Madras-y songs in the list with its striking and meaningful lyrics penned by Viveka which highlight the prejudice against dusky people. Anirudh's lively music complements the lyrics and the result is an unforgettable Madras song. 

Booked your tickets to Chennai yet? 

