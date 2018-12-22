Dhanush-Vetrimaaran's next titled Asuran

CE Features By

We had told you earlier that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will be joining hands for a new film apart from the Vada Chennai franchise, and it will be based on the novel Vekkai. It has come to light that the film has been titled Asuran.

Dhanush revealed the title via his official Twitter handle.

As #maari2’s success news is pouring in from everywhere , I’m delighted to announce my next with @VetriMaaran #Asuran .. will be produced by @theVcreations thanu sir. pic.twitter.com/O2encUqAcu — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2018

Dhanush and Thanu have previously joined hands to co-produce 2017's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, which starred the former.

Vetrimaaran plans to shoot the remaining portions of Vada Chennai 2 after wrapping up Asuran. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of Asuran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also simultaneously shooting for his second directorial starring himself, Aditi Rao Hydari and Srikanth.