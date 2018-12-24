Udhaya’s next production titled Duplicate

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Actor Udhaya, who recently produced and starred in the psychological thriller, Utharavu Maharaja, has announced his next film. Titled Duplicate, Udhaya reveals to us that it will be a horror film and that it will be directed by debutant Suresh Kumar.

“The film will have a unique script, and the treatment will be on par with Hollywood,” says Udhaya adding that a major star from Tamil cinema will be appearing in a cameo in the film.

Not wanting to comment on whether he will star in the film, Udhaya says, “Details of my presence or absence, and the rest of the cast will be revealed soon.”

Utharavu Maharaja music director Naren Balakumar will take up the composing duties of Duplicate too, and Ratsasan-fame San Lokesh will be the editor of this film.

With the shooting already underway, Udhaya, under his banner Jaeshan Studios, is planning to release Duplicate by April 2019.