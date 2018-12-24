Vijay Sethupathi's 'Seethakathi' runtime trimmed by 15 minutes

By Express News Service

A slightly curtailed version of Vijay Sethupathi’s latest release, Seethakathi will now find its way to theatres. The makers announced that 15 minutes will be chopped from the film starting yesterday. The film opened to mixed reviews last Thursday, with one of the major criticisms being its overlong runtime.

Produced by Passion Studios, Seethakathi is Balaji Tharaneetharan’s second film after the 2012 hit, Nadula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom. Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film also stars Mouli, Archana, Rajkumar, and Sunil in prominent roles, with cameos by Gayathrie and Parvatii Nair. It has music by Govind Vasantha, with lyrics by Thiyagarajan Kumararaja, Karthik Netha and Madhan Karky.

Meanwhile, Balaji Tharaneetharan also has the much-delayed Oru Pakka Kadhai, which will find a release on Zee5 soon.