A novel approach to filmmaking

Avinash Ramachandran

Express News Service

Though Tamil Cinema isn’t exactly known for adapting novels to cinema, time and again there comes a film which proves to be an exception. For the Nanda-starrer Zhagaram, debutant director Krish has adapted Kava Kamz’s Tamil fiction novel, Project AK.

“When I read the novel, an adventure thriller revolving around a group of modern-day youth who go in search of a lost treasure, I wanted to cast Nanda in the lead role,” says Krish, who earlier collaborated with the actor in a sports-based film, which had to be shelved due to financial issues.

Having dropped out of engineering college due to his passion for cinema, Krish reveals that despite not making any short films or assisting in feature films, watching Indian cinema, especially Malayalam films, helped him learn the craft.

“My favourites are Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Gautham Menon,” shares the filmmaker, who adds that he has already started the script-work for his next film, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

“I discussed a one-liner with Kava Kamz, and he worked on it and is out with a novel, titled Yaathrigan. This will be my next film,” says Krish, adding that the cast and crew of the film is still being finalised.

Bankrolled by Kadhhiresan for Katheer films, Zhagaram is set to hit the screens early next year.