Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta trailer is out and we can't keep calm!

By Online Desk

The much-awaited movie trailer of the year, 'Petta', was released by Sun pictures today and we are all Rajini-fied already!

From what appears to be from the trailer, Rajinikanth plays the role of a hostel warden called 'Kaali' in the movie. The 2 minutes 29 seconds trailer begins with Vijay Sethupathi's voice and we can be sure that the movie will be packed with lot of fun and action sequences, like one of the dialogues suggests, 'sirapaana tharamaana sambavangala inime dan parka pora.'

WATCH the 'Petta' trailer here:

The trailer shows a glimpse of other actors including Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

'Petta' is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is his first collaboration with the Superstar. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

Rajinikanth's look in the movie only reminds us of one of the famous dialogues from superstar's Padayappa movie, 'vayasaanalum un style um azhagum unna vittu pogave illa.' Like always, Rajinikanth makes us wonder, will this man ever age for cinema?

Check out TNIE's entertainment reporter's tweet about the trailer:

#PettaTrailer has everything needed to satisfy #Rajinikanth fans. Sweet moments, funny lines, action shots, stylish moves, scheming villains, gorgeous romance tracks, massy punch dialogues, and of course, #thalaivar in yet another stylish avatar! Loved ithttps://t.co/9Ti2p0UpoF — Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) December 28, 2018

Here's how the film fraternity reacted to the trailer:

It could've not been a better birthday for actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

First time am super excited abt my birthday #PettaTrailer https://t.co/4P1fvEvPtN watta wow ... The one n only #superstar ... — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) December 28, 2018

We agree with Ram Gopal Varma for once!

FUCK he’s the one and only SUPER STAR.. @rajinikanth is looking 20 years younger and 30 times more energetic #PettaTrailer https://t.co/CH47E5f0Gp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 28, 2018

#PettaTrailer WoW!! Looking forward to enjoying this Superstar mass!https://t.co/7atLqIYjFs — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) December 28, 2018

The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, for Pongal. It's in race with Ajith's Viswasam. Twitterati have already set the platform on fire with memes. Here are some.

We will have to wait till next year to know who wins the game!