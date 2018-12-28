Home Entertainment Tamil

Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta trailer is out and we can't keep calm!

From what appears to be from the trailer, Rajinikanth plays the role of a hostel warden called 'Kaali' in the movie.

Published: 28th December 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, Petta

A still from Petta trailer. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

The much-awaited movie trailer of the year, 'Petta', was released by Sun pictures today and we are all Rajini-fied already!

From what appears to be from the trailer, Rajinikanth plays the role of a hostel warden called 'Kaali' in the movie. The 2 minutes 29 seconds trailer begins with Vijay Sethupathi's voice and we can be sure that the movie will be packed with lot of fun and action sequences, like one of the dialogues suggests, 'sirapaana tharamaana sambavangala inime dan parka pora.' 

WATCH the 'Petta' trailer here:

The trailer shows a glimpse of other actors including Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

'Petta' is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is his first collaboration with the Superstar. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

Rajinikanth's look in the movie only reminds us of one of the famous dialogues from superstar's Padayappa movie, 'vayasaanalum un style um azhagum unna vittu pogave illa.' Like always, Rajinikanth makes us wonder, will this man ever age for cinema?

Check out TNIE's entertainment reporter's tweet about the trailer:

Here's how the film fraternity reacted to the trailer:

It could've not been a better birthday for actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

We agree with Ram Gopal Varma for once! 

The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, for Pongal. It's in race with Ajith's Viswasam. Twitterati have already set the platform on fire with memes. Here are some.

We will have to wait till next year to know who wins the game! 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Petta trailer Petta Karthik Subbaraj Vijay Sethupathi Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp