Home Entertainment Tamil

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja fights lone battle for royalty

According to the producers, Illayaraja has his own music application with his several movie songs.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

ilayaraaja, ilaiyaraja, ilaiyaraaja

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The king of southern cine music, 75-year-old Ilaiyaraaja, a Padma Vibhushan, is fighting a lone battle for royalty.

Arraigned against Ilaiyaraaja are music companies, light music troupes and singers and now some movie producers who have filed a case under the Indian Copyright Act against the music director challenging his right to demand royalty.

"Ilaiyaraaja is doing what the IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd) is doing. Ilaiyaraaja exited IPRS couple of years ago as the amount he was given as royalty for his about 6,000 songs was meagre," said E. Pradeep Kumar, the music director's copyright consultant.

He said the IPRS itself is under the scrutiny of Enforcement Director (ED) on various charges.

On Ilaiyaraaja's demand for royalty, Kumar said as per the copyright laws, a music composer is entitled for royalty when others exploit his works for commercial gains.

On the other hand, the light music troupes say that they are just paid contractors for playing various songs and it is only the event organisors who are liable to pay royalty to the composers as it is they who sell the tickets.

Reacting to that Kumar said: "The light music troupes when signing up contracts for music performance should also insist that royalty payment should be made to the composers. It is not possible for the composers to demand royalty payment from event organisors who are overseas and within India."

"Ilaiyaraaja demands royalty on the fee charged by the music troupes and not on the songs. How can someone copy a song originally composed by music directors like Ilaiyaraaja and earn in millions without paying anything to the composer?" Kumar said.

Meanwhile, six film producers have filed a case against Ilaiyaraaja for a declaration that the music composer cannot assert himself as the owner of copyright over songs featured in movies produced by different producers.

Their contention is that the music director is paid a remuneration for composing the music for a fee by the producer and hence the copyright rests with the movie producer.

According to the producers, Illayaraja has his own music application with his several movie songs. Several producers have not entered into agreement with Ilaiyaraaja assigning copyright to the latter.

Reacting to that Ilaiyaraaja's copyright consultant Kumar said it is not known whether the former has composed music for the movies produced by the producers who have filed a case.

Kumar said Ilaiyaraaja has filed a case against music companies like Echo Recording Company, Unisys Info Solution, AGI Music, SDN BHD and Giri Trading Company for non-payment of royalties.

As per Section 14(a)(iii) of the Copyright Act, the owner of a musical work has the exclusive right to perform or communicate his musical work to the public, or authorise any other person to do so.

A music industry official preferring anonymity told IANS: "The first author of a cine music is the movie producer and then come the composer and lyrics writer."

He said after the song is recorded, it is called sound recording and then various rights kick in, like selling of cassettes, live music shows, instrumental music and others.

In the case of music rights, the movie producer assigns the rights to a music company also known as music labels for them to sell cassettes, records and others.

"Earlier the amount realised from sale of cassettes was not much and producers were focussed on getting their money mainly from their movies," he said.

The movie producers sold their rights on lumpsum basis or on royalty basis.

He said IPRS gets the licence to collect the royalty on behalf of the owners when they assign the right to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illayaraja Illayaraja royalty issue Illayaraja royalty controversy Illayaraja song royalty controversy Illayaraja song royalty issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp