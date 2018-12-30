WATCH | Ajith's Viswasam trailer looks promising

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ajith and Siva's fourth collaboration Viswasam was released earlier today. Last seen playing an Interpol agent in Vivegam, this will be a return to the actor's rural roots harking back memories of Siva and Ajith's first collaboration Veeram. Ajith and Nayanthara are the lead pair in this film - their fourth collaboration together - that sees the former sporting two distinct looks. The film will hit the theatres for Pongal 2019 while Rajinikanth’s Petta which was initially slated to clash with Viswasam will now release ahead on January 10.

WATCH | Ajith Kumar's Viswasam official trailer

Seventh Sense Cinema, who had released Rajinikanth’s 2.0 recently in Russia, have recently revealed that they will be releasing Viswasam in Russia and Ukraine. The film is certified U by the CBFC.

With music by D Imman, the film also stars Vivekh, Thambi Ramaiah, Ramesh Thilak, Yogi Babu and Anaikha. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Viswasam has been acquired by KJR Studios and the film is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan and Sendhil Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films.

This story first appeared in Cinema Express.