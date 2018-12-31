Home Entertainment Tamil

Bell Bottom Tamil remake rights sold

Bell Bottom starring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya is making the right kind of noise.

Published: 31st December 2018

Bell Bottom starring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya is making the right kind of noise. The film directed by Jayatheerta will be remade in Tamil even before the audience gets to watch the Kannada film in theatres. The content and the recently-released song Yethake Bogase thumba have gone viral. The music by Ajaneesh Loknath sung by Vijay Prakash had lyrics penned by Yogaraj Bhat.

The team, along with Rishab Shetty were in Chennai over the last week to sort of last-minute post-production details and when they closed the Tamil filmmaker. 

An official announcement on this front will be made by Jayatheertha soon. At the same time, the film’s release date in Karnataka will also be announced. Film made under Golden Horse Cinemas has Aravind Kashyap as the cameraman, and features Yogaraj Bhat, Pramod Shetty, Achuth Kumar, Sujay Shastry, Shivmani PD Satish and Prakash Tuminad in prominent roles.

