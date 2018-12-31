Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu turns ghost for ‘first 3D adult horror film’

Yogi Babu, who has become the staple of Tamil horror-comedies in recent times, is playing a ghost in Vinayak’s film.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:41 AM

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Yogi Babu and Yashika Aannand, who are currently shooting for Zombie, an adventure comedy, are all set to team up again for an adult horror-comedy to be shot entirely in 3D, a first for Indian cinema. The visual effects will be handled by the technicians who worked on 2.0.

Vinayak Shiva, who debuts as a director with this yet-to-be-titled film, says that he would rather label his maiden venture as a ‘naughty’ horror-comedy than an adult-film. “I was very particular that not to end up being offensive or derogatory while writing the script. There will be lots of perky fun and atypical scares, but not at the cost of hurting anyone,” he adds.

Yogi Babu, who has become the staple of Tamil horror-comedies in recent times, is playing a ghost in Vinayak’s film. However, the filmmaker is quick to state that the comedian’s character, unlike in his earlier films, will be more sinister and ruthless. “The character goes on a vengeful killing spree. In many ways, you could say he is playing a negative character with a comical twist.”

While Yashika Aannand and Nikki Tamboli play the female leads, a debutant actor will play the former’s pair. 

The film, which is expected to go on floors in the third week of January, will likely hit the screens in the summer.

