Vijay Antony, who’s awaiting the release of Kaali, will collaborate with director Ganeshaa of Nambiyaar fame next.

The filmmaker tells us, “This story traces the life of a constable who eventually becomes an assistant commissioner of police. How he inspires a bunch of youngsters forms the plot.”

The principal shooting will start on March 1 in Chennai, and some portions will be shot in Tirunelveli. “I’ve been working on this story for three years, and it was written with Vijay Antony in mind. He’ll be editing and composing as well,” he adds.