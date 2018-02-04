Stunt choreographer duo Ram-Laxman, who have a promising line-up of films like Naa Peru Surya and Rangasthalam, has been roped in for AR Murugadoss’ film with Vijay.

After shooting a few key sequences in Chennai including a peppy song choreographed by Shobi, the team is currently in Kolkata for the next schedule.

“We’ll be here for three weeks, and try and finish the chase sequences,” informs a source. Produced by Sun Pictures, Keerthy Suresh plays the heroine, and AR Rahman is the music director.

Jeyamohan, who has co-written 2.0, is the dialogue writer of this film.