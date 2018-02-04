Vishnu Vishal, who’s shooting for Ezhil’s Jaga Jaala Killaadi in Pollachi, has signed his next, a rural family drama, with newbie Venkatesh. The actor tells CE, “We are introducing Shivani (daughter of Rajasekhar and Jeevitha) to Tamil cinema with our film, which will be along the lines of Rajini Murugan. We’ll be shooting from April onwards.”

This yet-to-be-titled film will also mark the debut of singer Krish as a music director. “I know him for a long time, and he has given us some fantastic tunes,” adds Vishnu.

On Jaga Jaala..., he says, “For the next schedule, we may head to Munnar or Kodaikanal. We have already shot a big portion in Chennai over a 15-day schedule. I play an inquisitive guy-next-door in the film.”

Jaga Jaala..., will have a lot of comedy, quite like his previous outing, Katha Nayagan, says Vishnu. “But that wasn’t well-received overall, and I know why. Nonetheless, it was a great learning experience for me as an actor and a producer.”

Vishnu reveals he couldn’t intervene much in the process of filmmaking then. “As I was a producer, I didn’t want to come up with changes. I knew certain portions weren’t going to be accepted by the audience. I simply trusted the instinct of my director. But if I were only the actor, I’d have strongly conveyed my thoughts to the team. Anyhow, I am confident of Jaga Jaala... There are no punch dialogues in the film. There’s subtle heroism that complements the storyline,” he says.