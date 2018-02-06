The shooting of the Vijay-directorial, Lakshmi, starring Prabhudheva and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has been wrapped up.

The producers of the film, Prateek Chakravorty and Shruthi Nallappa, have gifted Prabhudheva a portrait of himself on the last day of the shoot. Lakshmi has music by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

Prabhudheva, who was last seen in the comedy, Gulaebaghavali, has previously collaborated with Vijay for the 2016 horror-comedy, Devi. That film co-starred Tamannaah, with whom the actor will team up once again for Khamoshi, which is simultaneously being made in Tamil as Kolaiyuthir Kaalam starring Nayanthara.