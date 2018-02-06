Raju Murugan, who directed the award-winning Joker, will collaborate with Jiiva next for a film titled Gypsy.

“I have been writing scripts simultaneously, and I thought this one will really suit Jiiva’s image. He’s been part of some interesting projects like E, and I have always admired his knack for choosing different scripts,” says Raju. But he remains tightlipped about this newly-announced venture.

“I can’t think of directing a film without social consciousness. Like my previous films, this will also be about a social issue. Jiiva was very impressed by the script. I can’t reveal more details because the film is still in the pre-production stages.”

Raju Murugan is also writing dialogues for Bala’s Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. “It was a pleasure working with Bala. We’ve known each other a long time.”