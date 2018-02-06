Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in as the heroine for Vijay Antony-starrer Thimiru Pudichavan.

Director Ganeshaa tells CE, “She plays a sub-inspector, and has been learning to ride a bullet (bike) for the last one week on the beach. In the film, she, and not the hero, will be the one riding bikes.”

On casting the Oru Naal Koothu actor, the filmmaker adds, “The crew felt she was appropriate,” adding, “It was our producer (Fatima Vijay Antony) who suggested her name.”

The crew will start shooting from March 1 in Chennai.