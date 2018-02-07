We were the first to inform you about Dinesh’s next titled Kalavani Mapillai that’ll mark the directorial debut of Gandhi Manivasagam, son of late filmmaker Manivasagam (of Periya Gounder Ponnu and Nadodi Mannan fame). The young director is also in charge of the story and screenplay. Now we hear that the film will go on the floors from February 15.

Talking about the film, the director says, “Even after everything falls into place, there can be some issues that can stop a wedding from happening. Whether such a wedding actually happens is the story of Kalavani Mapillai. There’s no villain in the film and it’ll be a complete family entertainer. The film will be shot in and around Pollachi and we’re planning to wrap up the shooting in a single schedule.”

The film, which stars Aditi Menon as the female lead, also has Devayani, Munishkanth, Anandraj, Rajendran, Manobala and Mahanati Shankar.