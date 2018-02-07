Yuvan Shankar Raja was originally roped in to compose music for Ajith’s Viswasam, but after he walked out of the project, makers were searching for a replacement. On one hand, it was being said that Anirudh would take his place. On the other hand, some were saying that CS Sam was also one of the forerunners. Now, new reports suggest that Imman is on board.

While there’s no official confirmation on this, film personalities have begun congratulating the composer for bagging the film on Twitter. Director Shakti Soundarrajan, whose Tik Tik Tik is yet to be released, wrote, “Congrats Imman for deservingly bagging Viswasam.”

If the news is true, Viswasam will be the first time Ajith and Imman collaborate on a project. While Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film, there’s speculation that Shraddha might also play an important role in this Siva directorial.