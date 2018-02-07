The shooting for the sequel of the village rom-com, Kalavani, commenced in Thanjavur on Tuesday. The film that is produced by director Sarkunam himself, has been titled K2. The rights over the original title are reportedly with Nazir who produced the 2010 film.

Incidentally, Nazir recently released a statement saying he is planning to do Kalavani 2 soon. Sources state K2 film will be shot quickly and will be wrapped up in a single schedule spanning two months. The original gave a break for Vemal, and marked the debut of director Sarkunam and Oviya. While the latter is also a part of the sequel, details over the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.