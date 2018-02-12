Cheran, the actor, was last seen in 2013’s Moondru Per Moondru Kaadhal. Now, he’s been roped in to play the lead role in Raj Kumar’s next, titled Rajavukku Check. Kumar is best known as the director of Jayam Ravi-starrer, Mazhai. Our sources say that the film, which has gone on the floors today, is a thriller set in Chennai and involves an investigation. A source adds, “The story will also loosely focus on a father-daughter relationship.”

Cheran will also be directing a film starting in April, which will feature him in an important role. It’s being said that MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and Thambi Ramaiah have been finalised for supporting roles in this untitled project.