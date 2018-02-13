Jagapathi Babu is going to chuck his bearded look for his upcoming film starring Suriya in the lead. The 56-year-old actor, who traditionally sports a rugged look, has decided to go for something different for his villain role in the film directed by Selva Raghavan.

“He wants to bring freshness to his character and has decided to shave his beard and sport just an elegant moustache instead. It’s going to be a different avatar,” says a source. The actor will start shooting for the film—christened 'Suriya 36' by fans— from mid-April, after he wraps up his portions for Bellamkonda Sreenivas-starrer Saakshyam.

Meanwhile, Jagapathi Babu has been approached with an offer to play the villain in a Bollywood film and has recently left for Mumbai to discuss that project. An update is expected later this week.