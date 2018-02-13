CHENNAI: One more person was arrested on Monday in connection with a complaint from actor Amala Paul that she was harassed. The arrested person was part of a team organising a Malaysian event in which the actor was to participate.

The actor had on February 1 filed a police complaint alleging that one Alagesan had approached her when she was taking part in a dance rehearsal for the event and spoke to her inappropriately.

Police said Alagesan had met the actor at the behest of a Malaysian businessman. After further investigation, the police on Monday arrested one Baskar (54). who was part of the team organising the programme.