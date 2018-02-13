Zafroon Nizar, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s wife, is making her debut as a costume designer with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson of Bigg Boss Tamil fame.

“I am designing Raiza’s costumes. I wanted to do it for the entire film, but since it’s my first project, maybe it’s good that I don’t start off doing too much. I studied fashion designing, but dropped out,” she laughs. Zafroon, who’s planning to launch her own label soon, says she wants to keep her designs simple yet elegant.

“I draw inspiration from everything I see around. I mainly like English colours and Victorian style of prints and designs. Also, I believe fashion is for everybody. There’s a myth that designer clothes are expensive; I want to make them affordable,” she adds.

She has also designed clothes for Yuvan, for one of his events in Dubai, besides a couple of photo shoots.

Touted to be a romantic film, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is directed by Elan of Grahanam fame and produced by YSR Films.