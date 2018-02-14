Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who was last seen playing the antagonist in Sibiraj’s Sathya, has commenced shooting for Dhanush-starrer Maari 2.

The actor shared a photograph of herself from the sets via her Twitter handle. According to sources, her character could again be a role with negative shades. The crew wrapped up one schedule in Tenkasi last week.

The first installment of the Maari franchise, which was released in 2015, had Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Interestingly, that film was co-produced by Varalaxmi’s father, actor Sarath Kumar under his banner, Magic Frames productions.

Balaji Mohan is returning as the director for Maari 2, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Krishna and Sai Pallavi. Robo Shankar and Vinoth will also be reprising their roles in the sequel.