CHENNAI: Rajini Makkal Mandram held talks with members of various Rajini clubs in Chennai and neighbouring districts to finalise its office-bearers.

At a recent three-day meeting in Chennai, V M Sudhakar, administrator of all India Rajini fan clubs, and office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram, held discussions with Rajini fan club members and sought their views on local issues.

During the meeting, the representatives discussed creation of new wings for women and minorities, while announcing the State and district level office-bearers and internal elections to be conducted to the top posts.

Rajini Makkal Mandram sources told Express that the meeting was conducted as part of the ongoing work to strengthen the organisation. “So far, office-bearers had been announced for three districts - Vellore, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Soon, office-bearers will be announced for other districts,” said the coordinator.

Sources added that special camps to enrol new members are being conducted at ward level in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan to retire from films?

With Kamal Haasan set to take the political plunge on February 21, there have been rumours that it would come at the expense of his cinema career. The actor was recently at the Harvard University to collect ideas for his project to adopt eight villages in different districts of Tamil Nadu and turn them into model villages.

On the sidelines of the meet, Kamal, in an exclusive interview with a leading national channel, commented on his film career thus: “I think that part is done. No more films. I have two films coming out, but that’s it.” The actor is currently awaiting the release of Viswaroopam 2.