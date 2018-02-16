Filmmaker Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal 16 fame announced the title of his third film to be Naadaga Medai, on Thursday.

The film is bankrolled by his home production, Knight Nostalgia Filmotainment. The director is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Naragasooran, starring Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, and Aathmika.

Naadaga Medai will be the director’s first light-hearted film as his first film D-16 was a murder mystery and Naragasooran is also touted to be a serious thriller.

The film will have cinematography by Sujith Sarang and music by Ron Ethan Yohann. Other details about the film, including its lead cast, will be revealed by the makers soon.