CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva's upcoming Tamil silent thriller film "Mercury" will be hitting the screens on April 13.

Prabhudheva on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared the poster of "Mercury", which mentioned the release date of the film.

The poster reads: "'Mercury' rises worldwide from Friday the 13th, April 2018."

Happy to announce the release date of #Mercury directed by @karthiksubbaraj..I had a superb time acting in this Silent Thriller..A unique experience for me in this unique film.. pic.twitter.com/eSKasmFWvJ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) February 15, 2018

"Happy to announce the release date of 'Mercury' directed by Karthik Subbaraj. I had a superb time acting in this silent thriller," he captioned the image.

Prabhudheva said "Mercury" is an "unique experience" for him and described it as a "unique film".

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan. Karthik is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Stone Bench Films. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

National award-winning Tirru has cranked the camera.