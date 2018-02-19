The shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam commenced a few days ago on ECR, and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Touted to be a socio-political drama loosely based on industrial pollution, we hear actors STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Arun Vijay will be playing brothers. Buzz is that Appani Sarath Kumar of Angamaly Diaries fame has bagged a pivotal role in the film, and will start shooting for his role, next month.

The actor is also in Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 as the villain. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also has Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj, Thyagarajan, Jaya Sudha and Miss India finalist Dayana Erappa in pivotal roles.