Bigg Boss Tamil sensation Oviya sings for STR
By Express News Service | Published: 01st January 2018 10:50 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 10:42 AM | A+A A- |
After his debut as a music director in Sakka Podu Podu Raja, Simbu has come up with a new single called Maranamattai to celebrate the dawn of the new year. The song is sung by Bigg Boss Tamil sensation, Oviya, and has lyrics written by RJ Vijay. Oviya currently has Kanchana 3 and Silukuvarpatti Singam in her kitty, while STR will start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer later this month.