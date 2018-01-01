We were the first to tell you that Oviya had left Deekay’s Katteri, and that Hansika had replaced her. Now, the latest information is that the Bogan actor is not a part of the film anymore either. A close source to the director tells CE, “Hansika was pretty keen on being a part of Katteri, but her budget, dates and logistics didn’t work out. She came on board without even reading the script, because she wanted to work with Deekay.” While the team has started to search for a replacement, we hear the director is in talks with top heroines including Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah for the film.

