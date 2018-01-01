Superstar Rajinikanth during the announcement of his political entry at Shri Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai on Sunday. (EPS | P Jawahar)

The wait is finally over. The most asked question, ‘Will Rajinikanth enter politics’, now finally has an answer: “Yes.” Over the decades, of course, Rajinikanth’s films have constantly hinted at this possibility, with the actor himself generally choosing to remain rather cryptic about it. Those lines, those songs, will never be the same again, in light of this revelation. Don’t be surprised if many of these get used and reused over the next few years. Here are some of the dialogues and lyrics from his films over the last two decades that have teased us about his entry to politics:

Panakkaran (1990):

“Naan nenacha thalaivan edathuku romba sulabama vara mudiyum.”

(If I wanted to, I could easily become a leader.)

Mannan (1992):

“Enakku indha therdhal, thalaivar pattam ellam bayam-nga. Evlo sonnalum kekaama, therdhal irukkanum, potti irukanum, appo dhan nalla thalaivar uruvagamudiyum-nu sollitaanga.”

(I’m quite scared of things like election and leadership. Despite my protests, they have decided that an election must be held; that only then a good leader can be elected.)

Annamalai (1992):

“Panam sambadhikka aayiram vazhi iruku, thozhil iruku, adhukku indha arasiyal-a payan

paduthadhinga”

(There are a thousand ways to earn money. Don’t use politics for it.)

Valli (1993):

“Yenya... naama enna pichaikaarangala? selai vetti vaangurathukku... modhella velai vetti kelungayya.”

(Are we beggars to ask for sarees and dhotis? Ask for employment opportunities.)

Uzhaippali (1993):

Nethikku enna kooliyaa vechurndhaan, inikku nadigan aakirkaan, naalaikku... (laughs)

(He made me a coolie yesterday. He has made me an actor today. Tomorrow...)

Baashha (1995):

“En kitta irukkara koottam, naan sertha koottam illa... anbaala thaana serndha koottam. Idhu thani samraajiyam; anbu samraajiyam. Idha yaaralayum azhikka mudiyadhu.”

(The people with me… I didn’t call for them. They came willingly, out of their affection. This is a kingdom of love. Nobody can destroy it.)

Muthu (1995):

“Eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yaarukkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathula correct-a varuven.”

(I don’t know how I will come and when I will come, but when the time is right, I will come.)

“Katchiyellaam ippo namakkedhukku... kaalaththin kaiyil adhu irukku.”

(Don’t need parties for the moment. Time will decide that.)

Arunachalam (1997):

“Naan katchi aarambichirkardhe indha pottiyila jaikkadhan. Jaicha? Solla maaten, senju kaatuven.”

(I started a party to win this battle. If I win? I don’t want to talk about. I will show you.)

Padaiyappa (1999):

“Namma kaila enna iruku... ellam...(points a finger upwards)”

(Nothing is in my hands. It’s all with Him.)

“Ippo enna, party aaramikkalaama?....Naan birthday party-a sonnen pa” (Shall we start the party? I mean, the birthday party.)

Baba (2002):

“Katchigalai padhavigalai naan

virumba maaten... kaalathin

kattalaiyai naan marakkamaaten.”

(I don’t seek parties and positions. But I won’t deny the will of destiny.)

“Late-a vandhaalum latest-a varuven.”

(Even if I arrive late, I’ll come in sync with the times.)

“Naanaga naanirundhal naatuke nalladhadi... vivagaaram illayadi.”

(It’s best for the country if you just let me be. Else…)

“Yosikkama pesa maaten, pesina piragu yosikka maaten.”

(I don’t talk without thinking. I don’t think after I talk.)

Sivaji (2007):

“Idhanda en ooru... Idha vittutu naan engada poven? Idhukku nalladhu seyyama vidamaaten.”

(This is my land. Where else will I go? I won’t rest till I do something good for it.)

Kochadaiiyaan (2014):

“Thaainaadu kaakkindra ullam endrum... thanakaaga vaazhathu.”

(The heart that seeks to protect motherland… it never lives for itself.)

Kabali (2016):

“Naan vandhutenu sollu; thirumbi vandhutennu sollu.”

(Tell them that I’ve returned.)

“Naanga enga pirantha... Ada unakenna poda… Tamizhanukkaga.... Vandhu ninnavan Tamizhanda.”

(Why do you care where I was born? Anyone who stands up for Tamils is a Tamil.)