After Yuvan Shankar Raja walked out of Viswasam, the makers of the film have been in talks with a few established names to compose the music. Reliable sources now confirm that Sam CS and Anirudh have been approached.

A source adds, “Sam would love to score music for such a project. Moreover, he has been wanting to work with Ajith for a long time.

Though talks have been initiated, nobody has been finalised yet.” So, we will have to wait and watch if Anirudh will indeed be collaborating with Ajith again, or if Sam’s wish will come true.